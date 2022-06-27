The Black Rock Field Office will begin a wild horse gather on or about July 1, 2022 in and around the Buffalo Hills Herd Management Area located near Gerlach, Nevada. The BLM will conduct gather operations using the helicopter-assisted method.
A helicopter survey conducted on April 27, 2022, documented 541 wild horses within and directly outside of the Buffalo Hills Herd Management Area, nearly 2-times above the high end of the established appropriate management level (AML).
The Black Rock Field Office staff and contractor plan to gather approximately 383 wild horses, remove approximately 353 excess wild horses, and treat up to 30 mares with Gona-Con, a population suppression fertility control vaccine. The treated mares will be released back to the range.
The purpose of the gather is to prevent undue or unnecessary degradation of the public lands associated with excess wild horses, to restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands, consistent with the provisions of Section 1333(b) of the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.
The action is also necessary to reduce overpopulation of wild horses within and outside the Buffalo Hills Herd Management Area, where there currently is not enough water to support the number of horses in the area, and to prevent further degradation of public lands by helping to balance herd size.
“We conduct gathers like this to ensure the health of rangelands within the Buffalo Hills Herd Management Area as well as the health of the wild horses in the area, are not at risk due to herd overpopulation and severe drought conditions,” said Mark Hall, Black Rock Field Office Manager. “As always, we are committed to conducting safe and humane gather operations as we work to protect animal health by bringing herd size down to AML in order to work toward restoring a thriving natural ecological balance to the range and protect the range from further deterioration associated with overpopulation.”
The BLM says their priority is to conduct safe, efficient, and successful wild horse gather operations while ensuring humane care and treatment of all animals gathered.
All animals identified for removal will be transported to the Indian Lakes Off-Range Corrals, located in Fallon, Nevada. Upon arrival to the facility, all animals will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program.
Members of the public are welcome to view the gather operations, provided that doing so does not jeopardize the safety of the animals, staff and observers, or disrupt gather operations.
(Bureau of Land Management)