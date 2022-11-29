A few months ago, the Nevada Humane Society helped the ASPCA with an animal cruelty case in Southern Nevada. Hundreds of dogs were involved, and three litters of puppies came to the NHS shelter in Reno, looking for a new beginning.
"They're all getting a fresh, brand-new start, and we're all so excited," said Nicole Theodoulou with the Nevada Humane Society.
The first two litters were adopted in no time.
"These Caucasian Shepherds, this is such a great area for them," said NHS CEO Greg Hall. "And certainly that was part of the decision to make them available in Reno and Northern Nevada in general. This is a great environment for them, although families do need to know what they're getting into - they are high energy!"
They've all put on some weight in foster care, but there's plenty of growing left to do.
"These are going to be very big dogs," Theodoulou said. "These little guys are just two months right now, but they're going to be about 150 to 170 pounds; they're going to need lots of room. We definitely want people to do some research on the breed and make sure it's going to be a good fit for their home and family."
The rescue pups were part of the shelter's Giving Tuesday campaign this year, a campaign local animal lovers have supported from the start.
"We actually found out this morning that one of our amazing donors has given us even more funding, so we're able to increase our matching funds," Theodoulou said. "Our fundraising goal is now $50,000, and those funds are being matched, so every dollar anyone donates from now until midnight tonight is going to be doubled, having twice the impact saving pets like little Maribel and all the amazing animals we save here."
Those five puppies will all be available when the Reno shelter opens today at 11 a.m. They're also looking for a home for the mom of the litter, Mamacita, but she has some special needs so they're asking people interested in her to reach out directly.
More about the Giving Tuesday campaign: https://donate.nevadahumanesociety.org/campaign/giving-tuesday-2022/c445231