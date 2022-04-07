The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department will be coordinating its annual Fuel Reduction Program using sheep starting tomorrow.
This year, there will be two bands (groups) of sheep grazing in Carson City. The first band will enter on the north end of town near Timberline and behind Western Nevada College starting Friday, April 8th.
The second band will be grazing the area behind Greenhouse Garden Center starting Wednesday, April 13th. The sheep will be grazing in Carson City through May 31st.
The project is also in coordination with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Nevada Division of State Lands, the Washoe Tribe and Carson Community Council and private property owners.
The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department encourages the public to get out and enjoy the sheep, but asks that you keep your dogs on a leash or at home to help avoid conflicts with the sheep. There will also be guard dogs accompanying the sheep for protection from predators.
There will be temporary signage placed at trailheads where sheep are currently grazing to alert users to their presence, and the sheep will only graze a specific area for 3-4 days. Additionally, remember to maintain distance from the sheep and avoid loud noises or running while observing them, and lastly please maintain proper social distancing protocols while visiting. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation.
For more information on the project, or to report a wayward sheep, please contact the Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department at 775-887-2262.
(Carson City Parks, Recreation, and Open Space)