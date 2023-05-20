Scoot to the Stars, a local nonprofit that focuses on saving paralyzed dogs and dogs with mobility issues, teamed up with Jade Cannabis and MidTown District to host a dog-themed event on May 20, National Doggie Rescue Day, in Midtown Reno.
The event featured a variety of activities for dog lovers, including dog races, adoption opportunities, a dog photo exhibit, and more.
The centerpiece of the event was the dog races, in which dogs on two wheels will compete against each other to determine the fastest dog in Midtown.
The dogs featured in the race are all up for adoption through Scoot to the Stars, a foster-based rescue that provides supplies, food, vet care, and wheelchairs to paralyzed dogs and dogs with mobility issues at no cost to their foster families.
In addition to the races, attendees had the opportunity to meet dogs available for adoption, including those from Scoot to the Stars, the SPCA and other local foster organizations.
"We're thrilled to be hosting this event in MidTown on National Doggie Rescue Day," said Frances Weiner President of MidTown District. "We're hoping to raise awareness about the plight of paralyzed and mobility-impaired dogs and encourage people to adopt dogs in need of loving homes."
For more information on the event and how to get involved, you can visit scoottothestars.com/hot-wheels