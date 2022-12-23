The Nevada Humane Society is celebrating Christmas with a special guest. Santa Claus will be there today and tomorrow to help send home pets for the holidays.
"There are a lot of families out there who want to add a fur baby to their family for Christmas and Hanukkah, so we do see quite a few people coming in," said Nicole Theodoulou with the Nevada Humane Society. "And it's just so much fun. When you come here, Santa will personally bring your pet out to meet you in our lobby and also sit by our Christmas three and take a cute family photo with you."
It's also the season to remember former pets through the shelters Lights of Love program.
"For a $10 donation you can honor or remember a beloved pet in your life," Theodoulou said. "And when you do that, it helps light up the shelter in Reno and Carson City. We send you a certificate remembering your pet and we also hang up a light with your pet's name on it all throughout the shelters."
The shelter also has a wish list for those that want to make the season a little brighter for those that haven't found their forever homes yet.
"Right now, we're in need of monetary donations," Theodoulou said. "We also have wish lists we keep updated daily. So we need dog food, wet kitten food and some special toys for our shelter pups and we list those on our website, these are high-quality toys that are safe in a kennel and can bring them a little joy while they wait to be adopted."
The shelter is closed on Christmas Day, but employees and volunteers will be cooking a special meal and handing out gifts to the animals who couldn't go home for the holidays.