Summer is finally here, and so is the heat, but this could be bad news for our pets.
Officials from the Nevada Humane Society want us to keep in mind, it might be a better idea to walk your pet earlier in the day or later at night, when the temperatures are cooler, because wearing a fur coat in 80 degree weather isn't easy.
Rebecca Goff, the Clinic Manager at the Nevada Humane Society reminds everyone, "We want to make sure especially if we're spending a lot of time outdoors that they have plenty of access to shade, plenty of fresh water, they can get sun burnt just like us so if you have a short haired or a light skinned dog you definitely want to make sure you're picking up some animal safe sunscreen."
They also recommend for pets who live outdoors, that their owners bring them inside. However, if that's not possible you should give them accessible shade, cooling pads, and a lot of ice water to keep them hydrated. Goff says "Even if you get thirsty, they're probably twice as thirsty as you are."
They also explain as heat rises, the pavements and grass areas get hotter, raising the risk of burnt paws. Goff adds, "Think about walking around barefoot all the time outside. I recommend doing the hand test, if you can set your hand on the cement or the asphalt and keep it fully down there for more than three seconds without feeling pain it's probably ok."
They also want to remind everyone to never leave your pet in your car. Not only is it illegal but it can also be deadly to your pet. Officials showed us a demonstration of a heat radar being used on a parked car. Cindy Doak, the Field Supervisor for the Regional Animal Services says, "If you left your dog here sitting on the seat the temperature reading on that is going to be... well it's going up to about 130 140 degrees."
They say so far this summer Washoe County has received about 101 calls of dogs being stuck in hot vehicles and last summer they received over 700 calls for animals in hot vehicles.
Officials also mention leaving a dog in the back of a truck can not only cause the dog to overheat but can burn the pads of their feet. You can always call the dispatch number 322-DOGS if you see an animal in a hot vehicle. They'll ask you to report the location, vehicle description, and license plate number.
Some signs of heatstroke:
- heavy panting
- rapid heart beat
- difficulty breathing
- dizziness
- lack of coordination
- deep red or purple tongue
- seizure and unconsciousness