A wrong-way crash has closed a portion of I-80 near Patrick, east of Sparks.
Nevada State Police a car hit a semi-truck, around 6:45 a.m. on Friday.
NSP says the semi-truck is blocking both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane. Only one travel lane is open going east.
The drivers are both believed to have minor injuries as of now.
Expect delays!
WRONG WAY INJURY CRASH: IR-580 W/B near Patrick. White vehicle traveling wrong way struck semi. Minor injuries reported. Westbound lanes blocked, one eastbound lane blocked. Expect lengthy delays.— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) March 11, 2022