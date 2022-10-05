Join Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) for an open house at the Fire District’s Headquarters for Fire Prevention Month and to honor 50 years of service to Washoe County.
The public is invited to meet the dedicated career Truckee Meadows Firefighters & Paramedics, fire prevention inspectors, wildland firefighters, mechanics, and staff who protect and serve the county every day.
It's happening this Saturday, October 8 at the Fire District's headquarters at 3663 Barron Way.
Fire crews will demonstrate the use of the Fire District’s ladder truck, and perform a hose line deployment scenario to flow water. Additionally, watch as crews use the “Jaws of Life” to demonstrate a rescue situation from a vehicle. Skilled emergency medical service personnel will offer sidewalk CPR and learn how to keep a cardiac arrest victim alive until paramedics arrive.
Also on hand will be key partners of our fire agency including Living with Fire, the American Red Cross, NV Energy, REMSA, National Weather Service and more.
Sierra Swirl Soft Served Ice Cream will also be available serving a wide menu of ice cream treats.
TMFR opened its new headquarters in the spring of 2020 just before the global COVID-19 pandemic took hold, so these festivities will also allow the public to see the facility for the first time.