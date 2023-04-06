Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is hosting its first green waste collection event of the year this weekend. It's an easy, free way for Washoe County residents to get rid of dry, dead vegetation in their yards and create defensible space around their homes - something that can save lives when it comes to wildfires.
"We strongly encourage people to begin to create some defensible space around their property, anywhere from 30 to 100 feet, depending on where you live," said Adam Mayberry with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue. "That's going to go a long way to prevent damage to your property and loss of life should there be a wildfire that encroaches on your property."
TMFR will be taking all kinds of vegetation at the Nevada Division of Forestry fire station on Eastlake Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.
"It's really user friendly for residents to load up their trailers or vehicles," Mayberry said. "We have had people come with their sedans, even their hatchbacks loaded with shrubs and debris, and we have crews on site that will take it off your hands, and we'll chip it and dispose of it."
A wet winter creates plenty of green waste - downed trees, snapped branches - and can impact just how the next fire season will play out.
"There's good and bad to having a robust winter," Mayberry said. "You have a delayed fire season but you also have some additional cheat grass, other vegetation that is going to be much more robust and thick and that is going to create more dangerous wildland fuels in the long run."
TMFR has a list of what they will and will not take at these collection sites here: https://tmfpd.us/2023/03/08/locations-for-truckee-meadows-fire-rescue-spring-2023-green-waste-collection/