The University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the University of Nevada, Reno have been recognized as two of the top research universities in the nation by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
Both UNLV and UNR first reached the prestigious Carnegie “R1” or “Very High Research” classification in December 2018. Today’s news is part of the latest Carnegie Classification’s update cycle for 2021 and is considered preliminary.
"History was made in late 2018 when this Classification was reached for the first time in our System’s history – by our state’s two universities,” Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Melody Rose said. “Maintaining this status provides greater momentum for innovative research activity and workforce development opportunities which elevate NSHE’s role in supporting the economic diversification goals for Nevada.”
UNR celebrated new milestones in 2021 in three key areas, including the most National Science Foundation early CAREER faculty awardees in a single year (eight, representing four colleges), a Sloan Fellowship recognizing early career faculty with potential to revolutionize their field of study and a National Endowment for the Humanities Fellowship. Notably, Graduate School enrollment and the growth of Ph.D. programs at the University have also achieved record numbers.
“Carnegie ‘R1’ is part of UNR’s institutional DNA that highlights the outstanding teaching, research, and innovation that is accomplished on our campus,” University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval said. Carnegie recognition is the culmination of the collective commitment, effort and success of our faculty, staff and students and their pride in our institution. The credit for today’s exciting accomplishment belongs to them for the benefit of the Wolf Pack Family.”
With the recent launch of the new Kerkorian School of Medicine and continued growth in the STEM disciplines, research activity is on the rise at UNLV. Research expenditures, a key measure of university research activity, are up nearly 60 percent since Carnegie’s 2018 classification.