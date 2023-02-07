Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days of the year for Sparks Florist. Florists say because Valentine's Day lands on a Tuesday this year, both Monday and Tuesday will be extremely busy for the holiday. They work hard weeks ahead of time to get orders ready, including ordering all the materials needed to build beautiful bouquets. Sparks Florists say they receive numerous larges shipments of flowers from California and South America. Suzanne Shepherd, the Director of Client Services for Sparks Florist says, "They come in and they have to be processed, cleaned cut and we dip them in a special solution, and we use special water to make sure they last as long as possible. Once everything is cleaned and prepped designers can start arranging and making the designs." The also have to make the bouquets last minute so the flowers don't wilt.
Red Roses are one of the best sellers during Valentine's Day, but there are many options. Florists tell us they have about 20 thousand roses alone, but they also receive shipments of 40 to 50 types of flowers. It can be a tricky process putting together bouquets with different flower types in them. Shepherd explains, "You've got to be careful about which ones you use and how you use it so it's not something we can do really fast." She says over 100 thousand flowers are to be sold this year for the holiday.
Plus, you don't just have to send flowers to your significant other, you can also send them to anyone, even your friends and family. Shepherd says, "I think it just shows someone they love you right? They feel loved. I can honestly tell you when we do all the deliveries a lot of times the drivers will go into the office and the people who get them are happy and some other people are like ' I wish someone would send me flowers' because I think it makes you feel loved."