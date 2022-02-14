The Washoe County Health District is reporting 87 daily new cases of COVID-19. That is the lowest single-day total since December 26. The seven day average is down to 210.7 per day. That is the lowest since December 30 when the Omicron surge was taking off.
"They are definitely down," Gayle Erickson, WCHD Program Coordinator for COVID-19 said. "We have 87 new reported cases. Numbers are typically down over the weekend anyways but that's definitely a great sign."
The county's peak happened on January 22 when it was averaging more than 1,164 cases each day. Today's average is 18 percent of that but it is still high.
"We just want to make sure that even though we want to go out and have a great time and gather together, just remember that we need to still stay safe," Erickson said. "Whenever we see those numbers go up, anytime there's a decline, there's always that hope that rises within us that it's going to be a light at the end of the tunnel."
Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted the state's mask mandate, Thursday. So far, that has not impacted case counts negatively.
"We obviously can't see the future," Erickson said. "However, we do support the governor's decision. We'll still continue to, within the health district itself, continue to wear our masks as people come in and out, so we're in support of what he's doing."
It is too soon to know if gatherings at Super Bowl parties will cause a bump in COVID-19 cases in the coming days. Erickson says gatherings typically result in an increase, so it is a possibility that those parties could cause another spike.
"Anytime there is going to be any type of large gathering, whether it's a Super Bowl party or if it's something else, there's always going to be that possibility of transmission," Erickson said. "As long as we have high cases, that's not going to go away."
The WCHD's testing site at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center is seeing a lot fewer people, too. Last week, it tested an average of 102 people each day. It is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
"Our testing volume is down," Erickson said. "We have plenty of capacity. If we do start to see people feeling more symptomatic and needing to be tested, we do have that capacity to be able to assist people."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Washoe County's test positivity rate is down to 30.08 percent. That is more than 10 points lower than where it was when it peaked but it is still much higher than the World Health Organization's threshold of five percent.
Washoe County's suspected and confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations is dropping, now at 106. Deaths are still happening. 85 people have died in Washoe County from COVID-related issues in 2022.