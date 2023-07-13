The next helicopter mosquito treatment in Washoe County is scheduled to take place next week.
According to the Washoe County Health District, the application will happen on the morning of Tuesday, July 18th and will treat wetlands and other known habitats of mosquitos on public lands in the North Valleys, Spanish Springs, South Reno and Washoe Valley.
The environmentally friendly treatment is a granular product, not a liquid spray. It is specifically designed to target mosquito larvae to prevent them from becoming biting adults that may transmit diseases like West Nile virus and others.
So far, no West Nile Virus cases have been reported in Washoe County this year in either humans or mosquito samples.
Symptoms of West Nile include headache, high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremors, paralysis, and death.