The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is encouraging the community to participate in a virtual focus group or take the WCSD Superintendent Community Survey to provide meaningful input as the District searches for a new superintendent.
The Bryan Group has been hired to conduct a nationwide search for the next WCSD superintendent, as Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill will retire June 30.
The group is holding several community meetings to gather information and input from staff, students, families, and members of the public about the District’s successes, challenges, and qualities they would like to see in the District’s next superintendent of schools.
Registration links and additional information can be found on the Superintendent Search / Input Opportunities (washoeschools.net)
There are a limited number of spots in the focus groups, but all input will be received and evaluated from all who participate in surveys or focus groups. Each survey will be read and the input collected and combined with the data that is gathered.
You may take the survey by visiting
WCSD Superintendent Search Community Survey (surveymonkey.com)
To take the survey in Spanish, please visit
Encuesta Comunitaria de Búsqueda del WCSD Superintendente Survey (surveymonkey.com)