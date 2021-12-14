The Washoe Board of Commissioners is allocating its $40.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to 23 projects. $1.95 million will go to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office. It will use the funding to hire 20 deputies and two sergeants. The new employees will help on patrol and in the jail.
"At the end of the day, it's going to allow us to address some of the mental health issues, the workloads out in our community, getting engaged with our community and then helping those that are incarcerated," Sheriff Darin Balaam, Washoe County said.
Balaam says the federal money is a good start but that his office remains severely understaffed. The standard ratio is 2.1 deputies for every 1,000 residents. WCSO has a ratio of 1.1 for every 1,000 residents. Balaam says the additional staff is badly needed but that it is not nearly enough.
"It's not but it's a start," Balaam said. "Over the next couple of years, we'll be asking for 15 and 15 over the next two years, so that's another 30 deputies that should get us to where we should be."
Balaam is also looking to fill positions that will be vacant in January because of retirements.
"I will have 47 openings and I have 25 deputies slated for the academy, so when you add the 20 new ones, I'm still going to be down 17, so that's why we're focusing heavily on recruitment," Balaam said.
He says the salary and benefits are good for people who want a career in law enforcement. He says the job duties are even more rewarding.
"Law enforcement is a great profession," Balaam said. "It's about making an impact, a positive impact on people's lives and every single day, you can have a positive impact. It's not all about arresting people and putting them in jail but it's about helping them."
The funding is short-term. If the commissioners did not allocate the money, the county would lose it. WCSO's ARPA funding will run out on July 1. After that, the general fund will pay for the additional employees. Balaam says they are looking for long-term solutions to pay for the increase in staffing levels.
Washoe County allocated funding to other projects, including nearly $300 million for homeless services. Some of the commissioners are concerned on how to pay for them when the ARPA funding runs out.
"I'm thankful that we have the ability to do some of these critical, there's some critical needs here," Vaughn Hartung, Washoe County Commissioner said. "No question of that but we're spending money like drunken sailors. At what point, eventually, we will run out of other people's money, so this is frightening for me."
The board unanimously approved the allocations with a 5-0 vote, despite long-term fiscal concerns. Funding will also go to the courts, district attorney's office, health district and human services among others.
"All need this money, tremendously, to operate because they've been continually operating on what I would call bubble gum and popsicle sticks," Bob Lucey, Washoe County Commissioner said.
Overall, Balaam says he would like to hire 100 more deputies but that the plan puts his office in a good position.