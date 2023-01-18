Partly cloudy skies and cold today with highs in the 30s.
A fast moving storm tonight into Thursday morning will bring 8-12" of snow to the mountains with chain controls and delays, and 1 to 3" of snow around Reno for the Thursday morning commute, plan on slick conditions.
Nice weather for Friday and the weekend with partly sunny skies and chilly 30s for highs.
Have a great day!
KTVN Jeff Martinez
