Police in Winnemucca are seeking the public's help in identifying a vehicle in a hit and run crash involving a gas pump last month.
On April 6, 2023, a truck was involved in the hit and run of a gas pump at the Maverik on the corner of West Winnemucca Blvd and Fairgrounds Road.
Winnemucca Police say a witness got a partial plate number of 118 but unknown which state.
If you know anything about this incident or locate a possible vehicle, please call Humboldt County Dispatch at 775-623-6429 or Secret Witness at 775-623-6969
(Winnemucca Police)