The Carson City Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in Henderson who was wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving children.
The Investigations Division Special Enforcement Team with the Carson City Sheriff's Office arrested Francisco Javier Canales-Ruiz on December 13 on a felony warrant on the following charges:
- Sexual Assault on a Child Under 14 Years Old (4 counts)
- Lewdness Upon a Child Under 14 Years Old (5 counts)
- Sexually Motivated Kidnapping in the First Degree (2 counts)
- Child Abuse (2 counts)
Canales-Ruiz was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and later extradited to Carson City where he is being held on $500,000 bond.
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)