Canales-Ruiz Mugshot

The Carson City Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in Henderson who was wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving children.

The Investigations Division Special Enforcement Team with the Carson City Sheriff's Office arrested Francisco Javier Canales-Ruiz on December 13 on a felony warrant on the following charges:

  • Sexual Assault on a Child Under 14 Years Old (4 counts)
  • Lewdness Upon a Child Under 14 Years Old (5 counts)
  • Sexually Motivated Kidnapping in the First Degree (2 counts)
  • Child Abuse (2 counts)

Canales-Ruiz was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and later extradited to Carson City where he is being held on $500,000 bond.

(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)

Recommended for you