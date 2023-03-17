Carson Valley Medical Center has a new name - Carson Valley Health. The announcement was made on Friday.

“We are thrilled to announce the new name to our community, after so much thoughtful deliberation. The full transition from Carson Valley Medical Center to Carson Valley Health will take some time, and we anticipate it could be into 2024 before everything matches the new name and design,” said Shannon Albert, chief operating officer.

Carson Valley Medical Center (CVMC) opened its doors in 1993 as a Barton facility offering urgent care and a physicians clinic.

In 1995 the surgery department was added, and the urgent care became a 24/7 emergency department. Care Flight joined the CVMC campus in 2000, the same year Renown joined in partnership with Barton.

In 2004 CVMC became a critical access hospital, initially opening with 15 beds. An ICU was added and the hospital expanded to 23 beds, which it still has today.

Since the hospital opened, Carson Valley Health (CVH) has added two rural health clinics. Stretching from Minden to the north, and Topaz Ranch to south, CVH offers services to patients from Fernley and Fallon to Bishop, Calif.

Carson Valley Health has grown from one location to six and broke ground in 2021 on a multi-year, multi-million dollar expansion.

(Carson Valley Health contributed to this report.)