The rumbling from classic cars returns to Northern Nevada next week.
Hot August Nights starts next Friday, July 29 in Virginia City before coming to Reno and Sparks on Monday, August 1, 2022.
This year, the event celebrates 35 years.
“That's a long time,” said Alan Tom, Executive Director of Hot August Nights. “We are proud of it. We couldn't do it without our volunteers, our sponsors and everything."
From Virginia City, to downtown Reno, Sparks and everywhere in between, people come from all over. It's not just the cars they bring - but money too.
“We usually provide $90 million to the local economy,” said Tom.
This year, Tom knows that security concerns from gathering in large numbers will be on people's minds. He tells us they are prepared.
"You'll see lots of security,” said Tom. “Lots of Reno Police. Sparks Police, Washoe County and NHP. They're going to be out there in full force too.”
They are also aware of changing demographics. The organization is always trying new things to make the event more attractive to the younger generation.
“It is a struggle,” said Tom. “When you look at classic cars, it goes hand-in-hand with the older generation but we are trying to get the newer folks in. So that's why we have things like the drag races."
Nearly 6,000 cars are registered for 2022. There are still some spots available.
“You need to have a 1979 or older to participate in Hot August Nights,” he said.
1979 is a fixed year for entries. It won't change at least for now.
"We are looking into it,” said Tom. “Do we increase it a little later? The reason why we stopped at 1979 is because that's when they stopped making the muscle cars."
To see the event’s full schedule, to volunteer, or to learn more about registration, you can visit hotaugustnights.net.