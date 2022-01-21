Over 100,000 Nevadans enrolled in health insurance during Nevada Health Link’s two-and-a-half month Open Enrollment Period (OEP) which ended last week.
With a 25% increase in enrollments from last year’s enrollment period, this marks the largest enrollment cohort since the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange began operating as a state-based marketplace in 2019.
Of the 101,409 total Nevadans who enrolled in health insurance plans through NevadaHealthLink.com, 20,897 were new enrollees, meaning they were not previously enrolled in health insurance through the Exchange. 27,717 were active re-enrollees, meaning they went to NevadaHealthLink.com to upgrade or change their current plan.
Although open enrollment has concluded, there are still some who may be eligible to sign up for plans on the Exchange, including those experiencing Qualifying Life Events (QLEs), such as losing health insurance, change of employment or income, getting married, having a child or moving.
(Nevada Health Link contributed to this report.)