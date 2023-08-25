Our Someone 2 Know is a Vietnam veteran who served as a Marine for seven years.
Frank Greenwood has spent the last 20 years serving other veterans, raising more than $1 million that has stayed in northern Nevada.
Money raised by veterans - for veterans.
We caught up with Greenwood at his annual fundraiser/raffle in front of Sportsman’s Warehouse in Reno. The crowd is big, and so are the checks.
Amounts ranging from $3,000 gifts to $20,000. Much needed funding for organizations big and small - all supporting veterans and their families. It started decades ago, when Marine Frank Greenwood felt a call to do more for those in need, and enlisted the help of a friend.
"A Navy sailor, Mel Atkins and I - 20 years ago, wanted to do something to help our homeless veterans."
As a fundraiser, they decided on a raffle - $10 tickets for a chance to win something big like a boat or a sport utility vehicle. The non-profit is called Community 4 Veterans. "The last 20 years we've raised over a million dollars and every penny has stayed locally to take care of our veterans, widows and orphans.”
Groups Like Blue Star Moms, Gold Star Families and, Greenwood's personal favorite - Honor Flight Nevada. "Because what they do is bigger than any of us.”
HONOR FLIGHT NEVADA takes veterans - free of charge - to visit memorials built in their honor. For Greenwood, it's the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall that gives him pause - every time. "Do I have a lot of memories? Yes, I do. But they're demons I can live with now.”
Frank says he can live with the dark memories and PTSD because he has family and friends. For those who don't have support, Greenwood hopes Community 4 Veterans can give the hand up that's needed. “...Instead of being someone who is labeled as a druggie, a homeless vet, you know - they just no good. Well, we all human beings"
This human being has a heart for his fellow vets, his years of service…
"To me I think it's one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life."
...and the Washoe County community which helps him give back.
"Thank you for the 20 years they've been supporting us. They've been the back bone of what we do and we couldn't do it without them."
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT
Community 4 Veterans (Facebook page)
https://m.facebook.com/groups/211415811659462/?ref=share&mibextid=S66gvF
Honor Flight Nevada