This week's Someone 2 Know is an organization formed in 2016 to support the K9 unit for Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Aptly named, the non-profit Washoe County K9 Partners raises the money to buy dogs, equipment and training for the law enforcement agency. The devoted volunteers also host events so the public can meet the dogs and their handlers and learn more about how the unit works to keep northern Nevada safe.
Four-legged deputies are a full-fledged part of Washoe County Sheriff's Office. The K9 unit currently has six teams (and planning for a total of eight, soon). The dogs are carefully paired with handlers and the two are trained together.
Deputy Aaron Lynch says his partner Ace always has his back. "He’s always in the car. He's always looking over my shoulder. When I turn my lights on he perks up, when my radio is on he perks up, he kinda knows when it's time to start working."
"Currently I have three guys assigned to Highway Drug Interdiction Task Force. They work alongside Interstate 80 and I have three guys assigned to patrol," explains Sergeant Matthew Durham.
The teams also assist other Washoe deputies, plus, all law enforcement partners in the county.
Diana Lee, Vice President of Washoe County K9 Partners sees how hard the dogs work. "Every day they put on their uniform just like their handler, so they're very important in our community because they do so much."
K9 Partners was established six years ago to support that important work. The volunteers who run the non-profit are very passionate about the cause.
"All of us at K9 Partners have made it a point to talk about it, to be on social media, to show the public what these dogs are about, what they need,” Lee tells us.
"We have six dogs assigned to the unit currently,” confirms Sergeant Durham, “K9 Partners has purchased all six of those dogs.”
Lee adds, "and we're able to also get any new updated equipment that they may need that helps them work efficiently and safely."
The dogs themselves cost about $30,000 to buy and train. Their custom-made Kevlar vests run about $3,200, plus the deputies’ trucks are also specially equipped. All with money raised by K9 Partners.
"What does that mean for taxpayers? That it's not coming out of the county funds,” explains Sgt. Durham
Events like the annual Barks and Badges - a family-friendly event at Reno's Bartley Ranch - help raise some of that money and – awareness. "You're also gonna be able to see what the handlers do with the K9s when they're out there,” enthuses Diana, “You get to see them in action."
Deputy Brian Harris, who partners with K9 Ava says most dogs work about five to eight years before they’re retired to become family pets (at home with their handlers). He says, because of Washoe County K9 Partners, they’re able to buy and train new dogs when needed. "Their support is amazing - I just can't give them enough credit."
###
The sixth annual Barks and Badges is happening this Saturday (05/14/2022 10:00-3:00) at Bartley Ranch In Reno. Admission is free!
The demonstrations with K9s start at 10:00 a.m. – with the not-to-be-missed helicopter landing, and wrap up just before 2:00 with the RAVEN helicopter taking off. The event lasts until 3:00. There will be vendors selling food and drinks.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office ask you please - leave your pets at home.
Bartley Ranch Regional Park
6000 Bartley Ranch Road, Reno, NV 89511