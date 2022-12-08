Our Someone 2 Know says his Christian faith is the driving force in his life. So, about five years ago, when Howard McElroy felt a tug on his heart - he said yes, and ended up donating one of his kidneys to a virtual stranger.
We met up with Howard at his home where walls, tabletops, shelves and albums - are filled with incredible pictures; from his grandparents - to his parents, his wife and son, and even a special celebrity meeting when he was 13.
"This is Arnold Palmer and myself," smiles McElroy, fondly remembering the day he met the pro-golfer.
Yet - it's another picture that still brings up the strongest emotions. This one stays on Howard’s phone and he gets choked up talking about it. "That's the ...” McElroy struggles to finish explaining.
That's the moment Howard saw his new friend, Mark Smith - healthy - with the kidney he has just successfully donated to him.
That was more than five years ago.
"Yeah, it still gets me because... I just had met this guy, and ...”
And, the two men were just getting to know each other at bible study. "So, when he's telling his story of his kidneys failing and he was about 14% on his kidneys.”
McElroy admits, his first reaction wasn't sympathetic. "I thought,” he laughs lightly, “It's not fun being you right now.”
Then, says Howard - God put it on his heart to solve the problem.
"You know, we work and do all these things for our career and everything and then we're done. Now what? We get older. Now what? We chase the money, we chase all these things. There’s gotta be something more for my life than just being here.”
Adding to that revelation, says McElroy, was his deep belief that God restored his life from years of addiction and despair.
"Let’s just say that in 2007 I was praying to God that He would just take my life.”
In Howard’s kitchen, he still keeps a certain tall tumbler - as a reminder of how much alcohol he used to drink.
"Eight shots. Eight shots of gin. I would have two of these a night minimum."
With those two large glasses of booze, McElroy says, he would wash down a handful of pills.
Fast forward ten years to 2017, now clean and sober, Howard’s body, mind, and soul were healthy enough to save the life of another. He talked with his pastor about it.
"I said I think I’m supposed to give Mark my kidney.”
And, so he did. Both men recovered remarkably well and Howard says the two of them are more like brothers now.
Their families even vacation together.
McElroy gives all the credit to God.
"That's where my heart's at, to serve and give back, because eternity is a long time.”
###
There is a lot more to the story, of course - and Howard says he is often invited to share it with other groups. He especially likes to help lead men's retreats.
If you would like to meet Howard for yourself, you can often find him at Reno Christian Fellowship
Reno Christian Fellowship - https://www.renochristian.org/