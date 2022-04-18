The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) has partnered with three local stores for a pilot program aimed to increase selection of healthy foods that residents in underserved communities can access. The Healthy Corner Store project better known as Grab Healthy is a collaboration with store owners to stock and market healthy foods in neighborhood corner stores.
Participating corner stores were selected based on data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Access Research Atlas, acceptance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), distance from a grocery store and store owner interest.
The three participating stores in the pilot project include:
• 7-Eleven – 1770 Sutro St. Reno, NV 89512
• Reno Food & Discount Liquor – 1123 E 6th St. Reno, NV 89512
• Vassar Market – 1870 Vassar St. Reno, NV 89502
WCHD says it provide store owners and managers guidance on what foods to purchase, marketing and training materials, and bins to display the healthy foods; the store owners/managers are then responsible for the purchase of the products.
While the type of healthier food products each stores offers varies, all stores now carry a variety of canned and frozen fruits and vegetables, with the long-term goal of carrying fresh fruits and vegetables for their customers.
The Grab Healthy initiative began in June 2021. WCHD is optimistic to grow the program and get more stores involved. Staff are working to recruit additional stores to participate in the program in the coming months. Store owners/managers interested in participating in the Healthy Corner Store project, can contact Amanda Santos at 775-328-2474, email arsantos@washoecounty.gov, or click here.
(Washoe County Health District contributed to this report.)