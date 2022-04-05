The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation and REI Co-op are partnering to create DIY clean-up kits to encourage the community to keep our environments clean for the month of April.
Matt Debray, the Communications Manager for the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation says "We're just so fortunate to have so many parks, and trails and open spaces around here."
He tells us the opportunity to join forces with REI to provide access to these kits has been very important to the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation. For anyone who wants to participate, you can clean anywhere, even if it's just around your neighborhood.
Debray adds, "If you cant get up to a park or on to a trail, it's easy enough to walk around your neighborhood. No one likes to live where they've got trash or anything out on the street or out on the sidewalk."
Even picking up the tiniest piece of trash can make a huge difference in the long run.
Debray points out that "Most of the impacts you can make don't even take a minute to do. Just bending over and picking something up, it's that easy."
You can check things like making sure your trash stays in the trash can, cleaning up trash from your gutter, or litter on the ground and cleaning up after your dog if you're on a walk.
Debray says "It's kind of a cliché or stereotype, but a lot of little impacts end up making a really big one in the long run."
The clean-up kits include:
- Compostable Trash Bag
- Biodegradable Gloves
- REI coupon & More Information On Community Cleaning
You can find these kits at the REI in Reno on 2225 Harvard Way anytime this month.