During the weekend, the Reno Town Mall had a back to school expo, on Sunday, parents were still shopping around the mall trying to accumulate some last minute items.
We found some parents shopping for books from the Washoe County Library.
Elvia Vasquez-Muniz, a Mother who was back to school shopping with her sons says "We're here for back to school shopping, we heard that they had books here for sale so we wanted to see what was available."
She told us book shopping was on her list because her son has a 30 minute reading requirement for school, but they are very close to being school ready for the first day, besides continuing to look for a new backpack.
Vasquez-Muniz adds "We haven't had to do a lot because we have uniforms at our school, so we just have a couple things to get."
The Washoe County Library also has books for $0.50 to $1.00, including textbooks for students going back to school that have been donated.
Janet Green, the Lead at the Washoe County Library says "It also depends on what we get donated each time before each sale and that's what we put up on the shelves."
She mentions they typically don't see a lot of people back to school shopping in the store until after the first day of school, when students find out what books they need to buy for each class.
Vasquez-Muniz's son says the best part about the first day of school is seeing his friends again, he says "Me and my friends have been talking about it, we're like "Yay we finally get to go back to school and see each other!"."