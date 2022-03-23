The first official day of Spring started on Sunday and today, locals flocked to the outdoors to embrace the warmth for themselves. Residents hope the warm weather sticks around, but those who are from the Silver State know the weather can change in an instant.
Magali Rivera, a resident walking in Rancho San Rafael Park today says "Oh you know it's Nevada, I don't really mind that... and you know you can still take a pretty nice walk here, it's pretty sunny."
Summer Orignes, a UNR student, adds "You just kind of throw a jacket in your backpack just in case, it's just how it is."
Not all the trees have come back to their green stages yet, but others already have flowers blooming all over their branches. And there are many other plants and flowers in bloom, which seems to have attracted many more people to the park today.
Rivera names a few. "Oh the Forsythia is in bloom right now is the biggest in the spring, and then the Daffodils are blooming right now and then we've seen a bunch of birds today also."
Rivera and her friend both like to see all the plants in bloom, one of them say the Daffodils are her favorite, but they visit the park for a few other things too.
Kerry Thompson, a Reno resident enjoying the park explains "Just all the different reeds and stuff that come back, and have all the red wing black birds come back and hanging out, and the ducks and different water fouls that come around."
Thompson says the birds have been chirping all day long while they've been spending time in the park. They also say they may have heard a few frogs croaking in the streams. Residents are hopeful more sunny spring days are to come.