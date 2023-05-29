Man arrested after robbery at Legends Shopping Center

On May 25th, Sparks Police say a man was arrested after robbing a store on Scheels Drive in the Legends Shopping Center.

The suspect was identified as Christopher Wheeler, a 46-year-old resident of Sparks.

Officers say Wheeler stole merchandise, including a firearm, ammunition, and other items.

Wheeler escaped in a vehicle but was later located at a traffic stop and detained without incident.

Officers on the crime scene learned during Wheeler's attempt to flee the store that a citizen intervened after witnessing security in pursuit, causing Wheeler to fall and injure himself. Wheeler was wearing a backpack that came off when he fell to the ground. Inside the backpack officers located a ghost gun, a frame of another ghost gun, brass knuckles, and a controlled substance (Fentanyl).

Officers say at the traffic stop is where they learned of Wheeler's injuries and transported him to a local hospital.

On May 28th, Wheeler was released from the hospital, arrested, and booked for 

-Robbery

-Prohibited person in possession of firearm

-Possess unfinished frame 

-Posses firearm without serial number

-Larceny of firearm

-Possess Brass Knuckles

-Possession of Controlled substance - Fentanyl