The annual PBS Reno Curiosity Classroom Writers Contest kicked off recently and PBS Reno is inviting local students in kindergarten through third grade to submit their own illustrated stories! This year’s theme is ADVENTURE.
“ADVENTURE should be a very fun theme this year!” said Joy Foremaster, PBS Reno Director of Education. “I can't wait to see what our local young authors come up with. Every year, we are amazed at what talent and creativity we have in our community. Let's get writing!”
The PBS Reno Curiosity Classroom Writers Contest encourages children throughout northern and central Nevada and northeastern California to get creative by writing and illustrating their own original stories around the selected theme. Through this process, children build their creative voices and develop critical reading and writing skills.
“I know our local young writers will have some fantastic stories about ADVENTURE to write about,” said Nancy Maldonado, PBS Reno Vice President of Education. “I’m looking forward to reading the many creative, fun stories from students in Kindergarten through 3rd grade students. Encourage your children to start thinking about the ADVENTURE they want to share!”
The deadline to submit entries is Friday, March 10, 2023. Each story must include five pages, five illustrations, and a specific word count for each grade. Learn more here.
A team of dedicated educators and volunteers will go through an in-depth review process and select first, second, and third place winners from each grade. The winning authors will be honored in a variety of exciting ways, including having their stories will be published into hardcover books and being featured on PBS Reno on the air and on the station’s website.
Each student who submits a story will receive a special certificate of participation.
In 2022, PBS Reno received 2,299 Writers Contest entries, thanks to 125 teachers who submitted entries from 46 different schools throughout six northern Nevada school districts: Washoe, Carson City, Douglas, Elko, Lyon, and Humboldt. Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District was also represented, along with 22 individual entries that were submitted through the PBS Reno website.
Read the 2022 winning stories here.
(PBS Reno)