Not every year is the same, but this year the weather has been active, cold, and impressive. In fact, this is the 2nd wettest water year on record in Reno, with data being collected at the airport. The water year goes from October through September, but most of our water supply usually comes during the winter season. 2016/2017 is the wettest water year on record in Reno, with 14.90 inches of precipitation falling in the bucket between October 1st and May 3rd. So far Reno has seen 12.53” of liquid precipitation at the airport, which is 6.67 inches above average for the beginning of May.
Wintertime storms are better at bringing widespread rain or snow to the area, whereas spring or summer thunderstorms are typically scattered. This means while no rain could fall at the airport, there could be an inch five minutes away. This means the rain total for the day is documented as nothing. This can be misleading for what actually happened in the Reno area on that day. It felt more like winter in the mountains this past week with Heavenly reporting just under two feet of snow over the past seven days.
Reno saw over an inch of precipitation too, which puts us well above average for the month of May already. Virginia City also saw four inches of snow this past week. The Central Sierra Snow Lab picked up just under sixteen inches of snow over the past seven days, most of it falling earlier in the week.
Reno has already doubled the amount of precipitation we typically see during the month of May at the airport, with a slight chance for more rain this week. December was a really big month for us with about five inches and a quarter of liquid precipitation falling at the airport. January was a good month, but not quite as impressive as the previous month. We were well above average in March too. Compared to 2016/2017, October was a dry month for us. Nearly two and a half inches of precipitation fell at the Reno Airport in October of 2016, which is well above average for the month. January was also a really big month for our area in 2017.
Spring is known for big temperature swings and changes in weather, and after a cold and unsettled start to the month, this week will be quieter and warmer. Temperatures will reach the 70’s by Thursday and 80’s next weekend, just in time for Mother’s Day. Enjoy.