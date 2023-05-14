On Sunday, community members participated in the 76th annual Silver State Square & Round Dance Festival at the Nugget Casino Resort.
Dance levels range from New Dancer through the Advanced level of Square Dancing; and Phase I through Phase VI in Round Dancing.
Dancers are all ages, from 9 to 90, although the majority of dancers are seniors.
Last year's event had 400 dancers and participants come from all over the country and beyond.
In northern Nevada, there are clubs in Reno, Sparks, Dayton, Carson City, Fallon and Fernley.
To learn more, you can visit: 76th Silver State Square & Round Dance Festival | ASDSC