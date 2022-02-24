ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Wolf Pack saw plenty of success from their multi’s on the first day of the Mountain West Indoor Championships. This included two new Nevada all-time marks being earned, five team points being scored, and the team currently being placed in fifth.
One of the first marks of the day was set by senior Nicola Ader, who earned a distance of 5.98 meters in the long jump. The mark is the fourth best mark all-time at Nevada, and beat her old seventh all-time mark of 5.85m .
The other Nevada all-time mark was set by senior Hanah Smrt, who earned a point total of 3,504. Beating her old personal best of 3,434 and earning her team three points. Sophomore Kate Kadrmas earned the team two points with her point total of 3,371. This being just 10 points behind her personal best. Finally, senior Anna Maria Sommerfeld earned a new personal best in the pentathlon with a point total of 3,215.
The pentathlon also had personal bests earned from the individual events. Smrt earned a personal best in the long jump with her distance of 5.70m. The distance beat her old mark of 5.62m, and was just behind the 10th Nevada all-time mark of 5.72m.
Sommerfeld saw a personal best in the long jump as well with her mark of 5.07m. The mark beating her old personal best by .01m. Kadrmas earned a personal best in the 800m run with her time of 2:31.55. The time was just better than her old personal best of 2:31.91.
In the high jump, both Smrt (1.61m) and Sommerfeld (1.55m) tied their personal bests. Smrt was just .02m off beating her shot put personal best of 9.05m.
The Pack will look to continue competing tomorrow, with the first event being the women’s long jump starting at 12 p.m. PT.