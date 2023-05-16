Leading up to National EMS Week, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and First Lady Donna Lombardo toured the REMSA Health facilities in Reno Tuesday.
National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week is slated for May 21-27, 2023 as a dedicated time to thank EMS providers and the entire EMS workforce for providing care to the communities they serve.
Each year during EMS Week, REMSA Health, the exclusive ground emergency medical services provider for Washoe County, Nevada, invites community leaders and partners to celebrate the healthcare providers and support services professionals who care for communities in Washoe County and across Care Flight’s service areas in northern Nevada and northeastern California.
The governor got a close look at their ground and ambulance operations while thanking first responders for their services.
"It's important to what we do, to average 290,000 calls on an annual basis, it's important to have people to answer the calls and get you that lifesaving need or answer the question in distress," Governor Lombardo said.
During his visit, the governor delivered a proclamation declaring May 21-27, 2023 as EMS Week in Nevada to EMS providers and first responders at REMSA Health.