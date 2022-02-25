As part of its ongoing commitment to Northern Nevada, America First Credit Union (AFCU) and the Nevada Wolf Pack presented a $10,000 check to Make-A-Wish® Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada to grant life-changing wishes to children in Northern Nevada who are battling a critical illness.
AFCU sponsored a donation drive, dubbed Swish for a Wish, as part of its multiyear partnership with Nevada Athletics Wolf Pack Sports Properties.
Donations to the local Make-A-Wish chapter were made for every Nevada men’s basketball free throw made during home games throughout the regular season and championships.
The credit union, which has plans to open a new branch in Northern Nevada in the coming months, also unveiled a Nevada Wolf Pack co-branded debit card for the first time in team’s history. When members display their AFCU Wolf Pack card, they will be granted access to an exclusive arena entrance for home men’s and women’s basketball games.
“Part of our commitment to Northern Nevada is to immerse ourselves in meaningful projects that help others,” said AFCU president and CEO Thayne Shaffer, who was born in Elko and grew up in Sparks, Lovelock, Fernley, Lovelock, Wells and Carlin. “America First is pleased to do our part to help children with life-threatening medical illnesses get their wishes granted.”
“We depend on community partnerships to be able to grant wishes to local wish children,” said MAW chapter president and CEO Jennifer Stolo, “and are extremely grateful for America First Credit Union and the Nevada Wolf Pack in bringing awareness and critical funds to our mission.”