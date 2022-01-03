NV Energy is reporting that more than 450 customers are without power across Washoe County right now. 

Most of the outages appear to be linked to an apparent downed power line that caught fire on Rock Blvd. near Energy Way in Reno. 

The outage started at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday. It remains under investigation. 

NV Energy says power should be restored by 12:30 p.m.