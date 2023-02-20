Event organizers for Food Truck Friday in Idlewild Park are reminding interested vendors that applications are available now through this Friday, February 24.
Food Truck Friday will take place Every Friday June 2-August 26, 4 – 9 pm at Idlewild Park and is a free event for the public.
In 2022, Food Truck Friday hosted over 75,000 guests.
The event supported up to 90 registered vendors and up to 40 rotating craft food, dessert and drink vendors.
The event has assisted several food vendors over the years with an opportunity to start in the food and beverage industry, test their product in front of thousands of people and grow from a food truck to a permanent location restaurant.
For interested vendors, you can send an application to event organizers to RenoStreetFood@gmail.com or call 775-825-2665