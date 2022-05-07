There is no shortage of Western Nevada College students expressing themselves through art this spring in Bristlecone Gallery on the Carson City campus.
The annual Student Art Show recently opened with more than 100 pieces of artwork on display.
The three-week show goes through May 12. A closing ceremony is planned for 5 to 6:30 p.m. on the exhibit’s final day in the Bristlecone Gallery.
Students contributed a variety of mediums, including drawings, paintings, printmaking, digital media, photography, graphic art and mixed media.
Artists are permitted to sell their artwork during the show. Contact them if you are interested in purchasing one of their pieces.
The Bristlecone Main Gallery is located at 2201 W. College Parkway in Carson City and is open to the public five days per week: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The exhibit includes artwork by the following artists: Carl Carnes, Jessica Matthews, Kaylee Nielsen, Jaden Caraway, Dyllan Dunbar, Jesse Meadors, Katherine Holley, Amanda Perry, Jayson Garcia, Erynn Schrauth, Levi Anguiano, Austin Tingley, Jackie Estes, Ashley Melandow, Summerlynn Dennis, Ethne Myler, Karyme Salgado, Joseph Torres, Shiloh Cyphers, Ray Freeman, Rowan Dashner, Abigail Ritts, Bryan Pott, Marisa Saenz, Jacob Flynt, Carmen Maciel, Anela Wood, Madeline Wilson, Alejandra Ortiz, Margit Halford, Ngoc Bao Nguyeh, Kaden Grimes, Marietta Sophie Paul, Candace Hoffman, David Landis, Jamie E. Babb, Lauren Heggen, Annelise Poor, Katie Zarate, Sree Sajja, Ryan Defalco, Winnie Kortemeier, Joseph Mikulak, Heidi Thompson, Karter Conway, Katherine Oppedahl, Emily Patten, Karyn Knecht, Aspen Carrillo, Alisha Stevens and David Whilden.
For more information about the exhibit, you can email artgallery@wnc.edu.