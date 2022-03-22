Authorities have identified a pedestrian who died after being hit by a car on U.S. 50 near Fallon earlier this month.
Nevada State Police say 41-year-old Jesse Morin was hit by a Toyota Yaris heading eastbound, nearing mile marker 18 near Gummow Drive in Fallon, just before 5 a.m. on March 9.
NSP says Morin died on scene, while the driver of the Yaris was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
NSP says impairment of the driver is not suspected, while impairment remains unknown for Morin.
This incident is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220300593. If anyone has any information about this crash, send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.