As part of an effort to address needs in our community, Bank of America announced that they invested a total of $315,000 to local nonprofits and organizations across Northern Nevada in 2021.
With a particular focus on closing the equity and wealth gaps in communities of color and other disadvantaged populations, Bank of America’s local giving this year was directed to organizations who are alleviating impacts on workforce development, food insecurity, affordable housing and education, which were impacted by the pandemic.
Among those organizations is Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada (RTNNV), which combats poor housing conditions and displacement by providing critical home repairs at no cost to low-income homeowners including, seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.
With the help from a Bank of America grant, the organization was able to provide critical repairs to five local homes in need.
The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows received $50,000 after being named Bank of America's 2021 Neighborhood Champion Champion for its work serving more than 14,000 low-income and at-risk youth.
“While the pandemic has taken a toll on us all, there’s no doubt it has had a disproportionate impact on the communities already grappling with the effects of economic and social inequality. The private sector has a responsibility to provide support that can serve as a catalyst to help advance equity and economic opportunity for everyone,” said Andrew Diedrichsen, president, Bank of America Reno.
Other organizations that received support include: the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada, The Holland Project, the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, Truckee Meadows Park Foundation and PBS Reno.