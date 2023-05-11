The beautification of the Biggest Little City is underway.
The first mural of the Vacant Storefront Beautification Initiative was revealed on Thursday.
The initiative is looking to take vacant storefronts and add some vibrancy and color to them.
The artist, Iain Harrison, also known as IronHead, spoke with us about the mural he painted on the Horseshoe building.
"I'm revealing my first ever mural that I've ever painted in my entire life and this means so much to me that I get to share this with you guys," Harrison said.
IronHead wanted to pay homage to the city of Reno as he grew up here.
He said the piece took him about 80 hours to complete.
Harrison wanted to share the history of the Horseshoe building with his piece.
"I was really just trying to show different stages of the building to when it was the horseshoe and then it became a mascarade night club and now it's a mural site," Harrison said.
IronHead will also be doing the next mural for the initiative on the Little Nugget building.
With this mural, he wants to inspire other artists and the people of the 775 to find their inner artist.
"I just really hope I'll inspire others to create and want to help beautify the city in other ways as well."
The owner of the Horseshoe building, Jamy Keshmiri, is hoping with the mural, that once he opens the building back up, that it will drive more business there.
"I don't think you can drive by without your eye drawing to it and I think that's the most important thing and for someone who is trying to do events in the building I think that's an important factor," Keshmiri said.
Those involved in the initiative say that this is just the start of the beautification process.
"This is just part of a multi-pieced puzzle that we are all hands-on deck for the revitalization and beautification of downtown Reno," said Neoma Jardon, Executive Director of Downtown Reno Partnership.
In coming weeks, the city will start planting flowers in different areas of downtown and at parks.
With the combination of art and nature, the vibrancy of the Biggest Little City will be in full effect.
"We just want to make the city a more beautiful place to be. I think flowers make people happy," said Ryan Sharrer, City Horticulturist. "It just makes it look nice and cared for."
The City says any property owner who's willing to host a mural can have one with they enter a partnership with the city to make one.