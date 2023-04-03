The Reno Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car in North Valleys Friday.
At 6:06 p.m. on March 31, the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a vehicle versus a bicycle crash in the area of North Virginia and Reeder Way.
Police say a vehicle was traveling south on North Virginia when it struck a bicycle that was pulling out from a private driveway knocking the rider to the ground.
The 23-year-old male rider was transported to RENOWN with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Impairment and speed are not factors in this crash.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2677. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW