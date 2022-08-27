On August 25, 2022, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Elko District, Wells Field Office and Ely District, Bristlecone Field Office concluded the FY2022 Triple B Complex wild horse gather in Elko and White Pine counties, about 60 miles north of Ely, Nevada.
The BLM gathered 1,897 excess wild horses from public lands. The BLM will treat up to 50 mares with the population suppression vaccine GonaCon-Equine and release them back into the Complex.
In addition, the BLM will release up to 50 stallions back into the Complex.
The purpose of the gather was to reduce overpopulation of wild horses within and outside the Complex, where there was not enough water and/or forage to support the number of horses in the area, to prevent further degradation of the public lands associated with excess wild horses and restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands.
“The gather was crucial to ensuring public land health, as well as the health of the horses. Both continue to be at risk due to herd overpopulation and exceptional drought conditions,” said Robbie McAboy, Ely District Manager.
The BLM transported the animals removed from the range to the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral, in Fallon, Nev.; and Sutherland Off-Range Corrals, in Sutherland, Utah to be readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program.
Wild horses not adopted or sold will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.
Additional gather information is available on the BLM website at 2022 Triple B Complex Wild Horse Gather | Bureau of Land Management (blm.gov)