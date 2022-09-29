CHP South Lake Tahoe, along with the El Dorado County Sheriffs Dept. and South Lake Tahoe PD, will be hosting National Coffee With A Cop Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Freel Perk from 9 to 11 a.m.
Members of the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Sheriff, and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships.
Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Department’s work in El Dorado County’s neighborhoods.
The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.
“We hope community members will welcome the opportunity to ask questions, bring concerns forward, or simply get to know our officers,” said Lt. Brian Cocagne. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”
All community members are invited to attend. The event goes from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on October 5 at Cuppa Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe. Please contact Public Information Officer Ruth Loehr with questions: (530) 577-1001 or rloehr@chp.ca.gov.