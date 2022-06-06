Detour Planned During U.S. Highway 50 Pavement Repair Work This Week

Weather Alert

...Heating Up This Week, Then a Breezy Weekend... * Summer's first multi-day period of heat is projected Thursday through Saturday. Highs well into the 90s in Western Nevada and into the 80s for Sierra communities are expected, with potential for some records on Friday. There is a 20-25% chance of cities such as Reno and Fallon hitting 100 degrees on Friday. Heat health impacts are possible, especially for vulnerable populations and those outdoors for extended periods. Now is a good time to ensure cooling systems are in good working order. * Winds are expected to increase for the upcoming weekend. While not a major wind event, widespread gusts on the order of 30-40 MPH are possible each afternoon Saturday and Sunday. This would cause rough water on lakes, tricky travel for high profile vehicles, and increased turbulence for aviation. With dry air expected, these winds could also cause increased concern for rapid fire spread in vegetation that dries out due to the upcoming heat. * The hot temperatures will also result in minor rises on creeks and streams in the Sierra from snowmelt. Slightly higher flows of cold water could impact recreation and camping near streams, however levels will be well short of any flood stages.