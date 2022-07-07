Containment on the Electra Fire near Sacramento has increased to 60% and stays at 4,272 acres, as of Thursday night.
Full containment is anticipated for July 18.
The fire erupted Monday afternoon at a recreation area in the Sierra Nevada Gold Country that was packed with Fourth of July revelers.
Between 85 to 100 people celebrating the holiday at a river were forced to take shelter at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility.
Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman tells The San Francisco Chronicle that they were safely evacuated later.
Over 1,200 buildings remain threatened by the fire.
Evacuations remain in effect in Amador and Calaveras counties.
Electra Incident Update for July 7, 2022 at a.m.— CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) July 7, 2022
You can also watch the morning operations briefing on the CAL FIRE AEU Facebook page located at https://t.co/TKSg8Xgp0X pic.twitter.com/S5o4kCrSuE
he cause of the fire is under investigation.
It looks like a layer of haze and possibly smoke is drifting into our valleys coming off the new Electra Fire burning in Amador County south of Jackson, CA in the western slopes of the Sierra.