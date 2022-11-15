(Nov. 15, 2022) The South Lake Tahoe City Council has voted to reject all bids for construction on the Recreation and Aquatics Center project.
The City received bids from two contractors in the amount of $59.4 million and $69.9 million, respectively, for the estimated $52 million project.
As a result of today’s vote, the project will go out to bid in 2023 for a construction start date of 2024.
“The Recreation and Aquatics Center will be built,” stated Joe Irvin, City Manager. “Phase I construction of the site, including ground clearance and utility work, was completed in October 2022. It is only the vertical construction that is delayed at this time due to multiple variables. Inflationary pressures, including the rise of goods and services, supply chain issues, and labor demands have increased the bid costs.”
In addition, there is a lack of available firms to perform the work in 2023, resulting in the two aforementioned bids, despite 570 contractors being contacted. Irvin continued, “Based on numerous sources, these variables are likely to improve over the next year.”
The City will also continue to accumulate Measure P funds of approximately $3 million per year.