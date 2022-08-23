A Carlin man died in a rollover crash on I-80 east of Winnemucca earlier this month, Nevada State Police says.
The crash happened near mile marker 184 (county mile marker 20 in Humboldt County) just before 7:45 a.m. on August 7.
NSP says 36-year-old Travis Morris was driving a Buick sedan eastbound when for some reason he drove into the center median and overcorrected causing the car to overturn.
NSP says Morris, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car and died on scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.
(Nevada State Police contributed to this report.)