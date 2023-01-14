The beloved Carpenter's Music World at 1090 Kietzke Lane in Reno announced it is going out of business due to a variety of challenges, after being in the greater Reno area for over 50 years.
The owner and corporation President, Wendell Carpenter, says after he moved to Arizona about one year ago, it was tough to run the business from out of state.
After losing business during the COVID-19 pandemic and other financial hardships, the owner decided it was time to move on.
They're having a huge sale before the store closes and a sign on the door reads that "everything must go". The last day to shop is January 31. Carpenter's Music World is open Monday through Saturday but is closed on Sundays.
This leaves fewer local options for students to take lessons or buy a variety of musical instruments.
Other stores like this in the area include:
Mountain Music Parlor
Dodd Violin Shop
Absolute Music
Music Fuze
Steinway Piano Gallery