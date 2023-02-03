Ranger Chase Walden and K9 Eljay are the newest addition to the BLM K9 program and will be stationed in the Carson City District. The team recently passed all required certifications and testing after spending eight weeks together in an intensive training program.
“We are very excited to resume this program with a new team and provide this resource to the BLM and as an active member of the local law enforcement community,” said Mike Yost, Acting Supervisory Ranger.
Eljay is a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois that was originally trained in Germany before coming to the United States.
K9 Eljay is a dual-purpose police canine certified in both narcotics detection and patrol work. Some of Eljay's daily duties include protecting his handler, detecting the odor of illegal drugs, and assisting to locate and apprehend dangerous suspects.
Ranger Walden and Eljay are looking forward to patrolling and helping to keep public lands safe in Northern Nevada.
(Bureau of Land Managment, Carson City District)